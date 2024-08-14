His Highness the Amir Receives Written Message from President of South Sudan

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit pertaining to the relations between the two countries and avenues to support and strengthen them.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE Minister of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro.

