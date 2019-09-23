His Excellency, Yoweri Museveni, President Of Uganda To Address Delegates At 5th Edition Of Major Oil And Gas Summit

His Excellency, President Yoweri K. Museveni has confirmed his participation in the 5th Uganda International Oil & Gas Summit (UIOGS) hosted by the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Development, Uganda, where he will address over 400 delegates at the summit, taking place later this week from 25-26 September at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Uganda.

UIOGS annually brings together Uganda’s biggest oil and gas industry thought leaders and stakeholders for two days of updates, debate and discussions and high-profile networking events. The summit’s agenda is developed in close consultation with the Ministry and major operators and through business, technical and special focus sessions – will provide an outlook of the current oil and gas industry with the government’s goals and objectives and address issues including the role of technology in the sector, local content, finance and collaborations, talent development and the industry’s future.

Following the launch of Uganda’s second round of competitive bidding for five oil blocks in May, UIOGS 2019 will also feature a dedicated session on the licensing round, with detailed information available for all interested parties throughout the conference and access to a special data room.

Official delegations will be led by Hon. Eng. Irene Muloni, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda and further partnering East African states; South Sudan with Hon Eng. Awow Daniel Chuang, Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Hamisi Hassan Mwinyimvua, Permanent Secretary, Minister of Energy, Tanzania and official representatives from Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. The ministers will participate in an opening session alongside Eng. Muloni and further members of the Ugandan parliament to deliver in depth discussions and important updates.

UIOGS continues to grow as a reflection of Uganda’s steady progress to commercial oil production and now annually attracts more than 400 attendees.

Speaking in an interview last week ahead of the summit; Hon. Minister Irene Muloni commented; “I warmly welcome the international community, the investors to come to Uganda and my colleagues in the neighbouring countries – it will be a pleasure receiving them and engaging with the private sector to see how we can harness this resource in our area, networking with the public – private sector to see the investment in to the sector that’s needed.”

She added; “The Uganda International Oil & Gas Summit 2019 will be a good opportunity for networking for those who are looking for business and for those who have business, meeting together so that deals can be made.’

UIOGS 2019 has supporting partners including many major independent operators from all over the globe who will also participate in the conference programme, these include; joint venture collaborations Fluor Ponticelli and Total, Tullow Oil and CNOOC, McDermott, Atlas Oranto, RSK, Sinopec, the Uganda National Oil Company, Absa, Control Risks, Honeywell, International SOS, Baker Botts, Industrial Maintenance International, Mineral Services Limited, Petromall, Virtual University of Uganda, Petromarine, Trade and Development Bank and Yokogawa.

