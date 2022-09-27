We are truly honoured to announce that His Excellency, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be opening the Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit 2022 (UIOGS) next week, taking place 27 – 28th September at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The Head of State will provide a Presidential Welcome and Opening Address to officially launch UIOGS 2022 and will be then be followed by special keynote addresses by Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentumu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development (Energy), Republic of Uganda, Mr. Emmanuel Katongole, Board Chairman, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), and Eng. Irene Pauline Batebe Okello, Energy Ministry – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy & Mineral Development, Republic of Uganda.

