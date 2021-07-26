Hilton Expands its Footprint in the Seychelles

Mango House Seychelles is the fourth tourism establishment to open in Seychelles under the Hilton hotel and resort global brand, while the construction of two more have started, said a hotel official. Under its luxury collection brand LXR hotels & resorts, Hilton’s Mango House Seychelles, located along the edge of Anse Aux Poules Bleues in the south Mahe district of Baie Lazare, opened its doors last Wednesday. The president of the Hilton Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, said that “Mango House sees the debut of Hilton’s luxury LXR brand to the Seychelles, joining our Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton properties already welcoming guests. Two more – Waldorf Astoria and Canopy by Hilton hotels — are currently under development.” He said the archipelago in the western Indian Ocean has long been a sought-after destination by discerning travellers who visit the islands for their vibrant tropical atmosphere and world-class hospitality.
SOURCE: IOL