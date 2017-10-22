Discover These Hidden Treasures in Nairobi

Nairobi Gallery

This one is right within the C.B.D. It is located at the intersection of Kenyatta Avenue and Uhuru Highway in the heart of the city. The old, antique-like building it is housed in was an old Provincial Commissioner’s office. It came to being in 1913 and was referred to then as ‘Hatches, Matches and Dispatches’ because of the births, marriages, and deaths that were recorded here.

In 1939, a memorial monument (Point Zero) was erected in honour of Douglas Galton-Fenzi, the first man to drive between Nairobi and Mombasa. This monument was located a few meters away since it could not fit in the atrium of this building.

“Point Zero,” an octagonal atrium in the centre of the building, is graced with a display of a Clay Vessel by Lady Magdalene Odundo, the only Kenyan to have received the distinction of OBE from the Queen of England for her works. The surrounding rooms house the Murumbi African Heritage Collection from all over Africa. Two of the rooms also have two old safes installed in the building for storing the documents recorded here during colonial times.

The Murumbi African Heritage collection was moved from the Kenya National Archives in June 2013, becoming the major attraction of the works exhibited here. This collection showcases ancient sculptures, paintings, and artifacts of daily use from diverse African cultures, highlighting the organization and creativity of these cultures, and how they evolved as they came into contact with other civilizations over the course of history. Artifacts from Joseph & Sheila Murumbi’s personal life are also on display in one of the rooms in the Nairobi Gallery. As the second Vice President of Post-Independent Kenya, Joseph Murumbi was a key player in the shaping of Kenya’s history.

Temporary exhibitions include Dreaming in Pictures by painter Jak Katarikawe and the Hazina Traditions, Trade and Transitions in Eastern Africa exhibition with the British Museum.