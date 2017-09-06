Here’s What N700 Million Gets You in Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s real estate industry is no doubt one of the best investment ventures you can ever think of. Despite tough economic times, the real estate sector has still managed to keep afloat and pave way for the development of exclusive and lavish properties.

Nigerian luxury homes exist in plenty, and you can get your hands on a good property depending on how much you are willing to spend. In the recent times, the demand for luxury properties across the country has significantly increased. Property owners looking for exclusive houses in Nigeria hope to obtain maximum value in a property.

These luxury homes are concentrated mainly in the large cities of Lagos of Abuja. Some of the popular neighborhoods associated with plush properties include: Banana Island, Lekki, Maitama, Asokoro and Jabi. Because these luxury locations are strategically located and have easy access to a host of exclusive amenities, they are a favorite for the well-to-do in the society.

Luxury properties are mostly sought by wealthy business executives, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, and expatriates, and they don’t come cheap. Although the properties are priced at thousands and millions of dollars, they are definitely worth the cost.

One thing is common for all these properties: they are well built and synonymous with elegance. These majestic homes symbolize style, class, royalty, extravagance, and opulence. They also possess elegant features such as pools, in-home gyms, saunas, fully-stocked kitchens, lush gardens, and entertainment rooms. Luxury homes in Nigeria range from upscale apartments and duplexes to large mansions. Located in the most beautiful and serene neighborhoods, you’re guaranteed maximum privacy, topnotch security, and utmost comfort.

So, are you curious to see what you can get for N700 million in Nigeria? We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 state-of-the art homes. All these properties are guaranteed to offer you a heavenly experience.