Helping the Most Promising High-impact African Entrepreneurs Scale up their Businesses

Forty-three inclusive African startups have been selected to take part in the sixth edition of the Social and Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC). The SIBC aims to support entrepreneurs and create long-lasting connections with a wide range of ecosystem stakeholders through innovative training sessions and networking with other companies, mentors and potential financial backers. These social and inclusive entrepreneurs were chosen among more than 380 applications across Africa to participate in an intensive programme aimed at preparing them for scaling up, through training, mentoring, peer-to-peer exchanges and meetings with investors. Leadership, formalisation of scaling-up, structuration of a team, impact measurement and investment readiness are explored during 13 weeks of online training and five days of intensive practical bootcamp in Marseille, France. Entrepreneurs are then invited to participate in the Emerging Valley Summit on November 28-29.

