Steps to Help Protect the Mara River Basin

An increase in human activity, including mining, in the Mara River Basin that supports as many as 1.3 million people in Kenya and Tanzania, is putting the ecosystem under tremendous pressure. These human activities do not only threaten the environment but are also leading to an increase in human-animal conflicts due to the encroachment on animal habitats. Even the appeal of the annual wildebeest migration will fade away if the ecosystem is allowed to disintegrate any further.

The African continent boasts some of the most magnificent rivers in the world, some of which are in desperate need of protection from human activity. The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is in support of the construction of a specialized pond that can save the Mara River from severe contamination as a result of the activities of artisanal miners that are living on the banks of the river in the Tarime District. The plant which is designed to preserve mercury at the pond was handed over to the Kwinya Mining Cooperative Society under the watchful eyes of a group of around 23 artisanal miners who are resident in the Muriba Village. The ceremony was presided over by the Tarime District Council Executive Director (DED), Mr Apoo Castro Tindwa during the second week of December.

Words of thanks

In thanking the WFF for their kind gesture, Mr Tindwa stated that it was the right move to supplement the efforts being made by the government to protect the Mara River for generations to come. He was quoted as saying “I would like to thank WWF for assisting the Tarime District Council to preserve environment and Mara River Basin in particular. I also thank the Murito villagers for providing good cooperation during the implementation of the project. You have shown a good example for other villages.” He did, however, go on to order all artisanal miners that reside along the river to refrain from washing their gold ore with mercury in areas which can lead to pollution of the river and instead relocate to safe ponds which will also not put their health at risk.

Empowerment through loans

Mr Tindwa likewise promised to empower the miners by means of small loans in formed groups once they follow his direction in order to improve their livelihoods. The WWF Fresh Water Programme Coordinator, Mr Christian Chonya said that the construction of the gold refining pond in the village was aimed at keeping the Mara River free of mercury contamination. He further added that the primary goal of the WWF is to protect the river by improving the quality and quantity of water in it. The WWF has been working side by side with the government and local communities in the Mara River Basin for several years to implement a number of projects that are aimed at improving the water quality for residents while preserving the entire Serengeti ecosystem.

Communities in general, and not just the gold miners, need to start taking measures to preserve the Mara River. The ecosystem is one of the most beautiful in the world and allowing it to collapse will be of dire and regrettable consequence to not only the natives but the environment and world tourism industries as well. At this moment in time it is not too late to prevent further damage to the Mara River Basin but if greater care is not taken by all, it may soon be.