Exciting Things Are Happening In Global Health in Africa

Preparing the Next Generation Intellectual Capital to Drive Global Health in Africa

Dr. John Amuasi’s mission in life is to grow African research networks to take leadership on how we tackle neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Africa carries 85% of the global NTD burden. Dr. Amuasi envisions an African continent free of NTDs. This visionary Ghanaian is the Executive Director of the African Research Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases (ARNTD). He established this network in 2013 with other African former postdoctoral research fellows who had been supported by the European Foundation’s Initiative for NTDs (EFINTD), formed in 2008 by five European foundations led by the Volkswagen Foundation in Germany.

ARNTD is filling a critical gap in NTD control and elimination, that of multidisciplinary research on urgent research questions needed to move control and elimination goals to reality in Africa with African research leadership. ARNTD’s strength is that it brings together a variety of disciplines across the health, social and management sciences, including policy makers. This transdisciplinary approach is critical to ensuring long-term impacts of current ARNTD funded and future initiatives. Today, over a hundred scientists from some 32 French, English, and Portuguese speaking African countries and in the diaspora are active members of ARNTD.

For Dr. Kelly Chibale from Zambia, the most exciting thing he is doing is the creation of science jobs and not just training doctoral (PhD) students. “We need to couple training with investment in infrastructure and support for entrepreneurship so we can create jobs and provide careers that collectively will contribute to making science attractive.” African-led innovation from a research and development perspective has historically been hampered by an insufficient critical mass of skilled scientists, as well as very poor access to infrastructure and enabling technologies.

Dr. Chibale is a Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Cape Town, South Africa Research Chair in Drug Discovery, Director of the Extramural South African Medical Research Council Drug Discovery Unit and Director of the University’s Drug Discovery and Development Center, H3D. Dr. Chibale led an international project team that discovered the first-ever small molecule clinical candidate for any disease researched on African soil by an African drug discovery centre from a high throughput screening campaign using modern pharmaceutical industry drug discovery approaches. This malaria clinical candidate is now in Phase 2 human clinical studies.

H3D is an example of an entrepreneurial pocket of excellence in Africa with a world class integrated drug discovery research infrastructure, as well as a proven, demonstrated, and measurable established track record of delivery of scientific milestones and creation of science jobs, while also providing an absorptive capacity to attract and retain talent in Africa and beyond. This centre is actively participating in the creation of an African pharmaceutical R&D industry that will generate science jobs to encourage brain gain and commercialize value locally.

For Dr. Peter Atadja, a Ghanaian who is the Executive Director & Head of Drug Discovery at China Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, preparing the next generation of intellectual capital to drive global health in Africa is what most excites him. Dr. Atadja spent the whole of 2016 as full-time Professor and Dean of the School for Basic and Biomedical Sciences, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), and currently combines leading drug discovery at Novartis Shanghai with his biomedical research capacity development work at UHAS, Ghana.

Dr. Atadja, an expert in the epigenetics of cancer, has led teams to make scientific discoveries that have brought new cancer therapies to market. Epigenetics is a critical area of research that studies how environmental conditions affect the expression of DNA, our genetic code. Dr. Atadja is bringing his decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to study how genetic profiles, specific to African populations, can be the source of new health innovation tools from diagnostics to therapies for a healthier continent. Dr. Atadja sees the digital revolution leveling the playing field in terms of access to information, an area critical to Africa becoming a leader in developing approaches in telemedicine and other data-driven health technologies. The unique African perspective has been largely missing in the global sphere of intellectual innovation and discoveries for far too long. As the Dean of SBBS, mentoring the next generation of African health researchers is Dr. Atadja’s way of growing the intellectual capital needed to drive improvements in global health in Africa.

The Next Einstein Forum (NEF), established by 2008 TED Prize Winner and cosmologist, Neil Turok, is taking intellectual capital building on the continent to a new level. This entrepreneurial South African’s vision is for the next Einstein to be African. He established the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences to achieve this ambitious goal, but that isn’t all. He also established NEF Fellows, a select two-year program that recognizes Africa’s best young scientists and technologists. “These top-rated researchers and emerging leaders, at least 40 percent of whom are women, have the opportunity to advance their scientific careers by, among other opportunities, presenting their work at unique NEF Spotlight Sessions at NEF Global Gatherings.”

NEF Global gatherings bring emerging African scientists into contact with Nobel Prize winners, leaders in technical industries, and high-level policymakers to help shape a knowledge- and innovation-driven African future. Of the 19 newly-announced Next Einstein Fellows, 7 are in the biological sciences and health. They come from Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Tunisia, and South Africa. These young scientists (all under 42) are exploring the use of nanotechnology for cancer therapy, medical microbiology, human genetic diversity, stem cell biology, noninvasive ways to measure health, and policy and systems research. Their work is focused on benefiting society, raising Africa’s scientific profile, and nurturing the next generation of scientific leaders.

According to Youssef Travaly from Senegal, the Director of Programs and Content at the NEF, “Policymakers must build a road map to show a vision of the most promising areas of science where they can invest and develop a well-balanced portfolio of people with skills ranging from researchers to developers and engineers.” NEF Global Gatherings are ensuring that an enabling ecosystem is unfolding to support this road map.