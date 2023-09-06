Health Experts Advocate for Inclusion of Health in Africa Climate Summit Agenda

Health practitioners and experts attending the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, have expressed concern over the omission of health from the summit’s main agenda despite its undeniable connection with climate change. In a side event within the summit, specialists from the health sector voiced their worries about the potential absence of a comprehensive health perspective in the ‘Nairobi Declaration,’ which the summit seeks to conclude.

The summit’s theme, “Driving green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the World,” underscores its importance in shaping the African Group of Negotiators’ (AGN) unified stance leading up to the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled for this year in the United Arab Emirates.

Ahmed Ouma Ogwell, Acting Deputy Director-General of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), expressed regret that health had been excluded from the summit’s primary agenda. Ogwell emphasized the critical link between climate change and health, noting that agriculture, health, and development are all affected. He argued that discussions on financing for climate change mitigation, resilience building, and adaptation must also include funding for the public health sector, which is similarly strained.

“We must highlight the relationship between climate change, the environment, and health. We must have a clear approach on how best to prevent health disasters resulting from the effects of climate change,” said Ogwell. He called for partnerships as a means to address climate-related health emergencies, warning that the adverse effects of climate change could severely impact healthcare systems in Africa if immediate action is not taken.

The omission of health from the summit’s agenda comes at a time when 23% of global diseases are attributed to the vagaries of climate change, with sub-Saharan Africa experiencing a slightly higher percentage of 29%. As Africa grapples with droughts and other extreme weather events, climate-related crises have worsened, leading to a surge in disease outbreaks.

Githinji Gitahi, Group CEO of Amref Health Africa, expressed dismay at the absence of health from the summit’s agenda, emphasizing the need for prompt climate action. He highlighted the urgency of the health crisis and urged leaders to advocate for the inclusion of health in climate change discussions to ensure that Africa’s needs are addressed on the global stage.

“Loss of health due to climate change could mean the loss of cultural heritage, indigenous knowledge, societal or cultural identity, and biodiversity, which can contribute to the deteriorating mental health of the people,” said Gitahi.

Despite the disappointment, Martin Muchangi, Director for Population Health and Environment at Amref Health Africa, remained optimistic about a promising shift emerging that may integrate health into climate change solutions. He noted that influential voices, including Africa’s health ministers and civil society organizations, are leading efforts to frame health as central to the climate agenda.

While speaking from the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit, health practitioners and specialists hope that discussions about health and climate change will not be overlooked at COP28 and will ideally result in legally binding commitments. They called on countries to design mechanisms for financing the health impacts of climate change, including investment opportunities to protect vulnerable populations from these health impacts.