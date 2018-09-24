Dr Michael Mol, Head of Hello Doctor and former Top Billing presenter has been confirmed as host of the 4th annual Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa – set to take place on 17-18 October 2018 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

As the host of this one-of-a-kind gathering, Dr Michael Mol is a medical doctor, executive TV producer and presenter, international speaker, social entrepreneur, and business consultant.

From trauma doctor to TV personality, Dr Mol, traded the casualty room for the small screen where he anchored one of South Africa’s longest running prime time show’s, Top Billing, and launched SABC’s live morning show, Expresso. He later combined his passion for both medicine and media to produce two new internationally acclaimed TV series titled “Hello Doctor” and “The Dr. Mol Show”.

Both shows aimed to educate, entertain and inspire people to live their best life, by being the healthiest they can be, while ensuring that South Africans had access to personal, affordable and quality healthcare through immediate access to doctors through their mobile phones. That vision became a reality with “Hello Doctor” – a mobile healthcare company with a game-changing approach to healthcare, using mobile technology to give anyone access to doctors anytime, anywhere, on any phone and in any language, and therefore, advancing #HealthForAll.

With “Paving the road to Sustainable Smart Healthcare” as the running theme for the summit, HISA 2018 will assemble hundreds of hospital CxOs, medical practitioners, healthcare IT leaders, service providers and government functionaries for two days of top-level content, workshops, case studies, live demo’s and dynamic conversations.

Confirmed speakers for HISA 2018

Rajeev R. Eashwari, Director: eHealth, Gauteng Department of Health

Etienne Dreyer, Associate Director: PwC

Leonard Slabbert, CTO: Boehringer Ingelheim, Sub-Sahara Africa

Reg Courtenay, Deputy Director: IT Systems in Health, Joburg City

Dr Kofi Okyere-Dede, Medical Doctor & “Ideas Guy” for Novitech Digital

Mike Perk, CEO at WWC

Dr Ola Orekunrin-Brown, Founder of “Flying Doctors Nigeria”

Jaco van den Heever, Founder and Head of Consulting at Sand Dollar Design

Ana Lídia Moreira, CCO & Co Founder of FisioCloud

Key topics at this HISA 2018 include:

Digitally Transforming a Healthcare Institution.

The Role of Technology in Making NHI a Success.

How Practical is Robotic Healthcare Within the African Context?

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of African Healthcare.

Electronic Health Records: Data Security Risks, Privacy and Regulatory Compliance.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in the eHealth Market.

The Role of Big Data and Predictive Analytics in Healthcare.

Digitizing and Automating the Distribution and Dispensing of Medication.

Measuring the ROI of Digital Healthcare Projects.

IoT and Wearables in Healthcare.

Assessing the Efficacy of Technology-Enabled Population Health Management Systems.

How to Participate:

Join as an attendee: Join local and international hospital CxOs, medical practitioners, healthcare IT leaders, service providers and government functionaries – for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, breakaway sessions and plenty of networking opportunities.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your health-tech innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

For more information about this conference, visit: http://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/