|Second Biggest Cocoa Grower Ghana Rules Out Cutting Farmers’ Pay
Nations in Africa are built on their agriculture sector, and the support of farmers is just an obvious road to follow, in my opinion. Africa has and is still facing, great challenges, from access to relevant solutions to natural disasters, but given the number of jobs still created by the sector and the value brought to the economy, vital steps must be taken to safeguard the sector for the future. We need to see more global support, as this is simply not happening to the degree required to make a significant impact.
Source: Bloomberg