Harrysong joins the crypto experience with Sportsbet.io

ABUJA, Nigeria, 18 September 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Sportsbet.io, the world’s favourite crypto-led sports betting site, has once again raised the bar by announcing yet another A-list ambassador with the signing of legendary Nigerian singer Harrysong.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ singer is also a renowned songwriter and instrumentalist with millions of fans across Nigeria and beyond. He’s won numerous awards and won a hard-earned reputation as one of Africa’s most beloved music personalities.

Now he’s turning his attention to the world of cryptocurrency betting with this landmark Sportsbet.io partnership.

Sportsbet.io Ambassador Harrysong said: “I share a lot in common with Sportsbet.io. We both value creativity and aren’t scared to try something new. Above all else, we work day and night to create something truly special. That’s why I’m really excited to introduce my fans to the very best crypto-led betting site in the world.”

Harrysong fans can expect special promotions and other surprises as part of the partnership, which is just the latest in the ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ ambassador program run by Sportsbet.io.

Other music legends, like King Kaka, have also signed up, alongside some of the biggest names in sport, including Nigerian football hero Nwankwo Kanu.

And if you are a natural-born networker, you can join Harrysong yourself and earn financial freedom as well as access to exclusive VIP events with Sportsbet.io.

Got what it takes? Find out more at: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Official Turkish Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

