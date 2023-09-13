Harrowing Scenes from Libya 

Rescue teams are struggling to retrieve the bodies of victims that have been swept out to sea in tsunami-like flood waters. At least 2,300 have been killed, according to the ambulance authority in Derna, the worst affected city. Two dams and four bridges collapsed in Derna, submerging much of the city when Storm Daniel hit on Sunday. About 10,000 people are reported missing, the Red Crescent says, and the death toll is expected to rise further. The cities of Soussa, Al-Marj and Misrata were also affected by Sunday’s storm. Water engineering experts told the BBC it is likely the upper dam, around 12km (eight miles) from the city, had failed first, sending its water sweeping down the river valley towards the second dam, which lies closer to Derna – where neighbourhoods were inundated.

SOURCE: BBC