Harris Assembles Key Africa Experts to Elevate US Engagement with Continent

Kamala Harris’s campaign has assembled a 25-member team to develop a comprehensive strategy for US-Africa relations, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder and coordinated by experienced African affairs officials Witney Schneidman and Gabrielle Posner. The initiative seeks to elevate Africa as a priority, building on the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen ties and counter China’s influence on the continent. Harris, who visited Africa as Vice President, aims to focus on economic partnerships, climate adaptation, and women’s empowerment if she is elected to the White House. Her team also proposes that the US-Africa Leaders Summit be institutionalized as a regular event to cement diplomatic connections between the US and the continent. While Harris’s supporters believe her personal connection to the African diaspora could lead to a more nuanced approach, her critics will note that previous administrations, including Trump’s, also introduced impactful Africa-focused policies.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR

