Hands On                        

For Johannesburg-based creative, Rejoice Kunene, ceramics began as a path toward healing and has become a way to explore her African heritage and holistic healing practices. Fascinated by African cultural traditions and holistic medicine, she creates designs that blend a contemporary minimalism with traditional African motifs. As the founder and multidisciplinary designer of Souled Studios, her design aesthetic can be described as a harmonious blend of contemporary minimalism and African cultural elements. It is characterised by clean lines, thoughtful use of colour, and a deep respect for the cultural contexts in which I operate. She strives to create designs that are both visually striking and emotionally resonant. By incorporating elements of African heritage into her design work, her aim is to bring a sense of authenticity, cultural richness and storytelling to the brands she collaborates with.

