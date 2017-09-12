Hallmark House: Layers Of Luxury Icon Of Transformation

Beyond the building

The coming of the Hallmark House is not just great news for the Property Company or the famous designer. Different inhabitants of the upper Doornfontein area, where the building is located, are also thrilled with the transformation. “This area was one of the most dangerous places. When we saw development along Fox and Main, we wondered when it would reach our side of town. Now that this building is finished, we feel more secure as there is more activity and security”, says Mwiza Sambo, a nearby resident on Van Beek street.

In a country where 58% of its unemployed are youth between the ages of 15 and 34, projects such as the Hallmark House are creating various opportunities by giving platforms to young creatives. Although the Maboneng precinct is home to a lot of tourists and visitors, one of the biggest limitations in the area was the lack of a suitable hotel. “With an addition of such a huge hotel, there will be more tours and more businesses for artists and restaurant owners here, thus creating a cash flow that is very much needed for the commercial province of the country”.

Such inclusion is vital for South Africa’s growth. Since the end of the Apartheid rule in 1994, the country has struggled to maintain its “rainbow nation” status- especially in the area of property and real estate. Traditional suburbs like Sandton are still largely white-owned, and most black families still occupy high-density locations, popularly known as townships. With more and more structures like the Hallmark House, which houses a diversity of income brackets and color, Johannesburg is surely playing a big role into translating the Mandela vision of transforming South Africa into a rainbow nation.