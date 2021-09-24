Gurib-Fakim, Mokgoro And Obozuwa Join ImpactHER’s Executive Wise Counsel

The Republic of Mauritius’ First Female President, Her Excellency, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa, Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, Mrs Patricia Obozuwa, Vice President of Coca Cola, join ImpactHER’s Executive Wise Counsel.
First female President of Mauritius, Her Excellency; Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Coca-Cola, Africa; Patricia Obozuwa and Former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa, Yvonne Mokgoro join ImpactHER’s Executive Wise Counsel – a close-knit group of extraordinary African female leaders designated to provide strategic guidance to ImpactHER with its efforts to help African women access investors to scale their businesses and capital to build sustainable and best-in-class businesses.
Over the years, the African entrepreneurship sector has shown tremendous growth. But despite contributing about 55% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP, female-led SMEs have not received enough support to access the capital required to build top-notch businesses. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further compounded the situation which could worsen if nothing is done.
Under the leadership of Her Excellency, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, ImpactHER’s Wise Counsel will provide tactical guidance to help achieve the organization’s mission and vision and to ensure that African women-led businesses emerge stronger post-COVID-19.
Each Wise Council member has a footprint and a track record of outstanding impact with entrepreneurs and women empowerment programs.
Commenting on the appointments, Investment Lawyer and Founder of ImpactHER, Efe Ukala, said: “We are most honoured and extremely delighted to have Her Excellency Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim lead this highly esteemed group of wise women, whose wisdom and guidance ImpactHER would be leveraging on to help African female entrepreneurs. We look forward to the invaluable contributions that Her Excellency Dr Ameenah, Justice Makgoro and Mrs Obozuwa would bring to ImpactHER in helping African women achieve their economic potential.”
Speaking on joining the Executive Council, Her Excellency, DrAmeenah Gurib-Fakim states that “ImpactHER is doing a great job empowering African female entrepreneurs by bridging the gender business financing gaps. That is the only way to bring female entrepreneurs to realize their potential. Empowering women is no longer just a moral thing to do, it makes good business sense”.
Mrs Obozuwa also stated that “ImpactHER’s efforts in supporting African female entrepreneurs is laudable and critical to helping them build economic resilience, especially in these difficult times. It is a great privilege to associate with such a transformational initiative for women empowerment”
ImpactHER is one of the leading organizations for women-led businesses in Africa and has pledged to continually assist every female entrepreneur in Africa in reaching its potential and competing globally. The non-profit organization has trained and provided direct support to over 23,000 African women entrepreneurs in 53 African countries.
For further information about ImpactHER, visit https://www.impacther.org.