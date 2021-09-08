Guinea’s Military Assumes the Governance Position

The soldiers who seized power in Guinea during the weekend have consolidated their takeover with the installation of army officers at the top of Guinea’s eight regions and various administrative districts. Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, a former officer in the French Foreign Legion, has promised a “new era for governance and economic development”. But he has not yet explained exactly what this will entail or given a timeframe. “The government to be installed will be that of national unity and will ensure this political transition,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. In an announcement on Monday evening, the military called on the justice ministry to do what it can to release “political detainees” as soon as possible. But as people gathered outside the central prison in the capital, Conakry, on Tuesday, no prisoner had been freed. West African countries have threatened sanctions following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, who was serving a third term after altering the constitution to permit it, which his opponents said was illegal. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc will hold a virtual extraordinary summit to discuss the situation on Wednesday.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA