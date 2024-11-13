Guinean Opposition Demands Civilian Rule by January 1

A coalition of Guinea’s opposition groups and civil society organizations, Forces Vives, has called for the military junta to cede power and establish civilian rule by January 1. The junta, led by Mamady Doumbouya, seized control in a 2021 coup and initially agreed to a two-year transition to elections starting in 2022. However, progress toward organizing elections has been slow, leading to growing public discontent. Consequently, there have been sporadic protests against the government, some of which turned violent. In July, transitional authorities unveiled a draft constitution that could allow Doumbouya to run in future elections, signifying some progress. However, no date has been set for a promised referendum on the constitution. Consequently, Forces Vives is urging a unified effort from both civilians and military personnel to push for a civilian-led transition and the departure of the junta.



SOURCE: REUTERS