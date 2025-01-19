Guinea-Bissau President Receives Credentials of Qatar’s Ambassador

HE President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo received the credentials of HE Youssef bin Shaaban Al Sada as Ambassador (non-resident) Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, and HH’s wishes to His Excellency good health and happiness, and for the government and people of Guinea-Bissau continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the people of Qatar continued progress and development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.