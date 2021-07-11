The United States has updated its travel advisory for South Africa, warning its citizens against visiting the country due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections and the associated Alert Level 4 lockdown. Malawi, Botswana, and Rwanda are just some of the countries which were also moved to alert level 4 on Friday. The frequency of these updates increased dramatically in April, when the US announced that, in addition to general safety concerns, travel advisories would reflect Covid-19 risk assessments tabled by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Despite the heightened advisory level having the potential to dissuade US tourists from visiting South Africa, United Airlines, which is the currently the only US carrier operating direct flights to South Africa, says it will continue flying.
Guidance for US citizens Planning to Travel To Africa
