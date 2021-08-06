Guardians of Sacred Grounds Worried about Ethiopia Conflict

Top 10 News / August 6, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Rebels from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have taken control of the town of Lalibela, a Unesco world heritage site in neighbouring Amhara region. Lalibela, home to 13th Century churches hewn from rock, is a holy site for millions of Orthodox Christians. There are 11 medieval monolithic cave churches carved out of rock that date from the 12th and 13th Centuries. They were built as a substitute for pilgrimages to the Holy Land, which was unreachable at the time. The deputy mayor of Lalibela, Mandefro Tadesse, told the BBC that the town was under the control of the Tigray rebels. He said there had not been any shooting, but residents were fleeing from the town, and he was concerned about the safety of the historic churches. “This is the world’s heritage, and we must cooperate to guarantee that this treasure is preserved,” Mr Mandefro said. Fighting has now spreading into Amhara and Afar, another region bordering Tigray.

SOURCE: BBC

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
close

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here