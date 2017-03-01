Guarang Shah, Mastercard’s Lead for Digital Payments and Innovation Labs in Middle East and Africa, talks with Africa.com
News from the Mobile World Congress:
Mastercard is highlighting the significance of Masterpass QR, their mobile driven Person-to-Merchant payment solution and the contribution already made in the Middle East and Africa.
Mastercard has long seen the benefits of mobile payments and has developed deep rooted partnerships and innovative technology to help capitalize on this mobile penetration. Over and above this, Mastercard has seen how Masterpass QR is powering the development of digital ecosystems and this is a strong topic of discussion at the Mobile World Congress as well as the sharing of insights on how to expand this model to other emerging markets across the globe.
