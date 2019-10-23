GTR Southern Africa 2019. The region’s leading gathering of trade, commodity and infrastructure financing experts, will return to Livingstone, Zambia on October 30-31.

The event is set to welcome a host of industry leaders doing business across the region and beyond, including senior government representatives, sovereign and corporate borrowers, agribusiness players, project sponsors, risk management specialists and leading financiers. The interactive two day agenda will explore key trends impacting regional trade and investment including global geopolitical volatility, sovereign debt sustainability and accessing lending for sovereign projects, growth drivers across the regional metals and mining sector and the innovative financing structures being utilised to support the agribusiness value chain.

“The business climate across Southern Africa has evolved at a breath taking pace over the past year” says Peter Gubbins, GTR’s Chief Executive Officer. “The economic and political headwinds building in markets such as Zambia and Zimbabwe have been well documented by the mainstream media, but this is only part of the story. We’re seeing opportunity hotspots developing in markets such as Mozambique and Angola. Agribusiness and commodity trade financing demand remains strong, while there is liquidity available for well-structured infrastructure investments. There is huge potential available to those who understand the risks and rewards and can access the financing and risk management expertise to get deals done. The trade, commodity, export and ECA finance sectors have a crucial role to play here. We’re looking forward to building on 2018’s hugely successful meeting with our return to Livingstone in October.”

Don’t miss your chance to join leading corporates, financiers, investors and trade specialists for two days of discussion, debate and networking. For a complimentary corporate pass (available to exporters, importers, manufacturers, distributors, traders & producers of physical goods only) or for press who are interested in attending this event, please contact Briony Hemmings, Marketing Executive at bhemmings@gtreview.com or +44(0)20 8772 3012. For more information, visit the GTR Southern Africa 2019 event page here.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Global Trade Review.