GSMA Announces Speakers For Mobile 360 Series – West Africa

The GSMA today announced the first speakers for the 2019 Mobile 360 Series – West Africa conference, which will take place 16-17 April at the Radisson Blu Abidjan Airport Hotel in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The event sponsors include Mastercard (Headline Sponsor), Visa (Industry Sponsor) and Intelsat (Supporting Sponsor).

“The mobile industry is playing a major role in leading digital, financial and social inclusion in many African countries by providing access to essential information and services,” said, John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “We are excited to be returning to West Africa for a third time to continue examining what is needed to overcome critical roadblocks in technology, governance, business models and investment. The event will provide an invaluable opportunity for attendees to share their experiences and expand the positive impact of mobile throughout this vibrant region.”

Mobile 360 – West Africa will take a look at the role of the Digital Citizen – questioning what citizens of the future want as the number of active users and investment continues to grow. The 2018 event focused on who is leading the digital revolution in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2019, GSMA builds on this and looks at who benefits from the digital revolution. What impact will digital have on the job market, content creation, commercial trends and what are the key stepping-stones for creating a digital society that is inclusive and secure for the future?

The first speakers confirmed to present at Mobile 360 – West Africa include:

Francis Obirikorang, CEO, AgroCenta

Dr Precious Lunga, CEO and Co-Founder, Baobab Circle

Grégoire Landel, CEO and Founder, City Taps

Genesis Ehimegbe, Co-Founder and CFO, COLIBA

Carole Attoungbre, Country Director, Eneza

Onyeka Akumah, CEO and Founder, Farmcrowdy

Alain Nteff, CEO, GiftedMom

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA

Delmas Ehui, CEO, ICT4DEV

Vèna Arielle Ahouansou, CEO, KEA Medicals

Claudette Irere, Director General, Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (MiTEC) Rwanda

Ogunlana Olumide, COO and Founder, Prepclass

Samba Sow, CEO and Founder, SudPay

The full conference agenda is available at www.mobile360series.com/west-africa/agenda/.

In addition to the conference, Mobile 360 – West Africa will highlight the initiatives and activities undertaken by the GSMA Mobile for Development programme. The event will focus on the GSMA’s work to increase access to and use of life-enhancing mobile services; accelerate socio-economic improvements for the underserved, especially women, rural populations and youth; drive digital and financial inclusion; and provide identity services for the unregistered.