GSMA Announces Speakers For Mobile 360 Series – Africa 2018

The GSMA today announced the first speakers for the 2018 Mobile 360 – Africa conference, which will take place 17-19 July 2018 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda. Sponsors for the event include MTN Rwanda (Host Sponsor); Channel VAS (Headline Sponsor); Remade, Telecel Global and Telepin (Industry Sponsors); and Ericsson and Intelsat (Series Sponsors). New for 2018, the event will feature the Innovation Showcase including the #BetterFuture Stage, highlighting how the mobile and ICT industry is working towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“The transformational impact of mobile is being felt more profoundly in Africa than anywhere else in the world. With more than half a billion people across Africa now subscribed to a mobile network, this connectivity provides a gateway to a range of essential services such as digital identity, healthcare and financial services,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “As a country sculpting a strong national identity around harnessing the collective power of youth, Rwanda is the perfect backdrop to explore the direction and impact of Africa’s digital revolution.”

At Mobile 360 – Africa, CEOs and senior executives from leading companies in the mobile industry and throughout the digital ecosystem will address the most pressing trends and issues in mobile. Speakers confirmed to present at Mobile 360 – Africa include:

Bassim Haidar, CEO, Channel IT

Patricia Adusei-Poku, Executive Director, Data Protection Commission, Ghana

Onyeka Akumah, Co-Founder and CEO, Farm Crowdy

Ciiru Waithaka, CEO, FunKidz

Sebastian Rodriguez, Co-Founder and CEO, KopaGas

Claudette Irere, Director General, Ministry of Information Technology & Communications (MiTEC)

Kenfield Griffith, CEO, mSurvey

Robert Shuter, CEO, MTN Group

Njavwa Mutambo, CEO, Musanga

Dorcas Muthoni, CEO and Founder, Openworld

Aurelien Duvaldelort, Managing Director, Orange Bizao

Patrick Nyirishema, Director General, Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA)

Samba Sow, CEO, Sudapay

Amma Aboagye, Science, Technology, Innovation and Partnerships Advisor, USAID West Africa

Karanvir Singh, CEO, Yego Moto

The conference will comprise thought-provoking keynote addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions. Over the three days, the event will delve into issues such as how the digital future will socially and economically impact communities and industries; how the mobile industry will work to ensure inclusion for all; and how innovation is bringing about positive change. The final day will host the bi-annual GSMA Mobile Money Leadership Forum, which brings together an international audience of regulators, policymakers and the entire mobile money ecosystem to discuss current trends and future innovations in mobile money. The full conference agenda is available at www.mobile360series.com/africa/#agenda.

In addition to the main conference, Mobile 360 – Africa will highlight the initiatives and activities undertaken by the GSMA Mobile for Development programme. The event will focus on its work to increase access to and use of life-enhancing mobile services and to accelerate socio-economic improvements for the underserved, especially women, rural communities and youth. Additionally, the event will explore digital and financial inclusion, as well as identity for the unregistered.

New For 2018: Innovation Showcase and #BetterFuture Stage

This year, Mobile 360 – Africa attendees will experience the Innovation Showcase, where pioneering and influential companies from across Sub-Saharan Africa will present their products and solutions. Through interactive demonstrations, attendees will gain insights into the latest solutions available to address current challenges and facilitate the digitisation of Africa going forward. Mobile 360 – Africa will also feature the #BetterFuture Stage, which traces the journey of Africa’s digital successes and challenges. The #BetterFuture Stage is located within the Innovation Showcase, with sessions running during networking breaks.

Mobile 360 – Africa Registration Now Open

Registration for Mobile 360 – Africa is now open; individuals wishing to attend should visit www.mobile360series.com/africa/attend/attendee-registration/. For further information on Mobile 360 – Africa, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.mobile360series.com/africa/overview/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 – Africa (#M360Africa) on Twitter @GSMA, on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series and LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series.