Grupo Simples Oil Joins Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2024 as Gold Sponsor Amid Block Acquisitions

As the company expands its asset portfolio in Angola, oil and gas firm Grupo Simples Oil has joined the country’s premier industry event – Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) { https://AngolaOilAndGas.com/} , taking place on 2-3 October in Luanda – as a Gold Sponsor. The sponsorship reflects the company’s commitment to engaging with industry players and government to Drive Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola – the theme of this year’s event.

Grupo Simples Oil – with operations in both the exploration and production industry and oilfield support services sector – is expanding its presence across Angola. Under the country’s 2023 Bid Round – which concluded in January 2024 – the company was qualified by Angola’s concessionaire and regulator the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG) as a non-operator for Blocks CON 2 (http://apo-opa.co/4cLoPrY) and CON 8. This aligns with Angola’s vision to maintain production above one million barrels per day through the development of new blocks across the country’s onshore market.

In partnership with other industry players, Grupo Simples Oil is pursuing play-opening discoveries onshore Angola. The production sharing contract (PSC) for Block CON 2 was signed in July 2024, outlining an exploration phase of five years and a production and development phase of 25 years, following the declaration of a commercial discovery. Situated in the onshore Lower Congo Basin (http://apo-opa.co/4g5vvnu), the block lies in close proximity to onshore oil and gas infrastructure and will be developed by Grupo Simples Oil in collaboration with energy companies Etu Energias (operator) and Effimax Energy. The PSC for Block CON 8 was also signed in July 2024. The concession – also situated in the Lower Congo basin – will be developed by Grupo Simples Oil; Etu Energias (operator); and Effimax Energy under a five-year exploration phase and 25-year production and development phase.

The PSCs follow the confirmation of the presence of oil in Block KON 11 in 2023 by Grupo Simples Oil and its block partners Corcel, Sonangol, Brite’s Oil and Gas and Omega Risk Solutions. Both the TO-13 and TO-14 wells encountered hydrocarbons, with the block expected to contain up to 65 million barrels of prospective oil resources. The discovery represents a milestone for the country’s onshore oil and gas market at a time when Angola is seeking heightened investment in exploration to sustain production levels.

As the country’s largest industry event, AOG 2024 offers a strategic platform for upstream companies and government agencies to engage ahead of Angola’s next licensing round – anticipated in Q1, 2025. Following its qualification in the 2023 tender, Grupo Simples Oil’s AOG 2024 sponsorship open in-roads to new opportunities in Angola’s upstream market.

