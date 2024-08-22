GrowthHouse unveils GrowthX, a game-changing tool for financial advisers

SANDTON, South Africa, 22 August 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- GrowthHouse, a leading independent financial planning services provider, has launched GrowthX.

GrowthX, a publicly accessible rapid practice valuation tool for financial advisers stands out as an industry-first. Unlike existing valuation tools, GrowthX is available to all financial advisers free of charge, making it a unique offering in the market. This unprecedented accessibility allows financial advisers to evaluate and improve their practices without incurring additional costs, levelling the playing field in the financial advisory industry.

Gari Dhombo, CEO of GrowthHouse

Empowering financial advisers

Gari Dhombo, CEO of GrowthHouse, explains the vision behind the tool: “GrowthX is designed for all financial advisers seeking a top-tier valuation tool for their practice. It offers insights into how they can increase the value of their book and develop a successful business plan.”

GrowthX is a web-based tool that generates a detailed report, delivered directly to the financial adviser. Its design ensures ease of use, even for those with limited technical expertise. “This tool stands out with its detailed analysis of financial planning practices per product line. It not only evaluates the current state of an adviser’s practice but also provides actionable insights on how to enhance its value,” Dhombo adds.

A standout feature of GrowthX is its ability to categorise practices into archetypes, such as Specialist or Generalist, helping advisers understand their strengths and areas for improvement.

GrowthX is designed with user-friendliness in mind, requiring only a few simple steps to generate a comprehensive report. Advisers can be confident that their data is protected and kept confidential, maintaining full control over their information.

Driving practice growth

“By providing a detailed evaluation of a financial adviser’s practice, GrowthX helps identify the most valuable areas of the business and offers tips on how to improve. This guidance is crucial for advisers aiming to increase the overall value of their practice and ensure long-term success,” says Dhombo.

GrowthHouse offers a straightforward step-by-step guide to help users get started with GrowthX. The tool can be accessed via the GrowthHouse website, ensuring financial advisers can easily utilise this powerful resource.

With the launch of GrowthX, GrowthHouse is set to empower financial advisers to enhance their business value. Its user-friendly interface, comprehensive insights, and focus on succession planning make GrowthX an invaluable tool for advisers aiming for long-term success.

For more information and to access GrowthX, visit https://growthhouse.co.za/rapid-valuation-tool/

