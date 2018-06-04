New Art Exhibition Featured at Goodman Gallery Joburg

Goodman Gallery Joburg: Group Show

1. Goodman Gallery Johannesburg launches Narrative Means

Opening this Saturday 11am 2 June – 14 July 2018



A group exhibition featuring work by Ghada Amer & Reza Farkhondeh, Misheck Masamvu, Hank Willis Thomas & more.

Each artist featured on Narrative Means uniquely grapples with the tension between perception and meaning. The constellation of artists originating from the African continent and its Diaspora also raises important questions about the literal narrative means sometimes expected from artists of African descent in today’s growing market for narrative-led art.

While Hank Willis Thomas and Mikhael Subotzky explore ‘whiteness’ as a construct within the photographic medium; Ghada Amer and Reza Farkhondeh interrogate stereotypes around female sexuality by ‘othering’ the white female form and subverting traditional ‘women’s craft’; Misheck Masamvu pushes against pressure to take a literal figurative approach in responding to socio-political issues; conceptual artists Samson Kambalu and Kendell Geers play with form to address Western ideas around the currency of African forms.

2. Goodman Gallery Johannesburg – Viewing Room – launches iQhawekazi

Opening this Saturday 11am 2 June – 14 July 2018

An exhibition of new and timely work by Jabulani Dhlamini

Goodman Gallery Joburg launches a new body of work, titled iQhawekazi, by Jabulani Dhlamini in which the South African photographer responds to the recent death and subsequent consolidations of collective memory of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The iQhawekazi series first featured in the Financial Times Millennial Edition (2018) for which they asked nine of ‘the best young photographic talents around the world’ to document their surrounds for 24 hours. In this brief period, Dhlamini attended Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral and, only after attending subsequent informal memorial gatherings in Soweto, he picked up his camera, characteristically pointing it at symbolic expressions of mourning and memory. Dhlamini was the only photographer selected from the African continent. This exhibition marks the first physical display of this moving series.