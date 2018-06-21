Grit And Hodari Launching Specialist Mozambican Property & Asset Management Company

Grit, the only listed Africa-focused income distribution group to offer international property investors access to high growth opportunities in thriving African economies outside of South Africa, today announced that it has partnered with Hodari Mozambique to form a specialist Mozambican Property and Asset Management Company.

The launch of GMS – Serviços De Gestão De Imóveis Limitada (“GMS Moçambique”) was announced at the MozamREAL Property Forum held in Maputo on the 20th of June.

“Grit and Hodari are respectively some of the pre-eminent real estate owners and developers in Mozambique. We identified a need to specifically address asset and property management challenges in the local market and the establishment of GMS Moçambique will allow us to offer an in-house alternative solution where price, professionalism and accountability are directly controlled,” commented Debby Kippen, Group Asset Manager at Grit.

GMS Moçambique is staffed and managed by a highly skilled and experienced in-country team of facilities and property management professionals who currently manage the assets owned and developed by Grit and Hodari.

“As shareholders of GMS we are also the owners and developers of the portfolio and have a vested interest in the successful and efficient management of each asset.

“Our team’s hands-on presence enables us to immediately address day-to-day challenges. Professionalism and local experience combined with best-practice processes to ensure that the properties are efficiently managed, that problems are proficiently dealt with and that tenants, stakeholders and shareholders have confidence in the maintenance and management of each asset.

“Our understanding and consistent delivery on tenant needs and expectations despite the constraints of the local environment sets us apart. By providing an in-house property and asset management alternative, we are better able to directly control quality, price and turn-around times in line with best practice guidelines,” commented Kenn Verster, director of GMS Moçambique.

GMS Moçambique deploys internationally recognised property management tools and places a large emphasis on understanding and partnering with tenants on their long-term property requirements.

Grit’s Mozambican portfolio is valued in excess of US$250 million and comprises landmark assets such as the Vodacom Building and Commodity House phase one and two, developed by Hodari.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit is the largest and only pan-African focused real estate income group listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.

The Company focuses exclusively on real estate assets on the continent (excluding South Africa), underpinned by US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality tenants, delivering strong sustainable income.

Grit manages c.US$600 million worth of assets (post transfer of current acquisitions) across Mozambique, Mauritius, Zambia, Morocco, Kenya and Botswana.

www.hodariprop.com

About Hodari Mozambique

Hodari Mozambique, an associate of Hodari Africa, is a property development company which also specialises in third-party turnkey projects and project management. Hodari Africa has offices in South Africa, Mozambique and Mauritius and is currently active in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Mauritius. With experience gained in over 30 African countries, Hodari Africa delivers comprehensive turnkey property solutions.

Hodari’s multidisciplinary team has property experience that encompasses commercial (offices), retail, industrial, warehousing and distribution centres, residential, hotels, leisure and hospitals. Having been through start-ups in many countries we have developed methods to reduce the risk of moving into a new territory.