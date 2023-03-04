Greenpeace Calls Out Multinationals who have Monopolized Africa’s Food Supply 

According to its most recent study, Food Injustice 2020–2022, Greenpeace noted that the global food system pushes African countries to import food when they might instead produce and benefit from a more significant amount of their food. The research reveals how a select group of powerful businesses control the food chain and guarantee enormous profits. During the Covid-19 epidemic and the Ukrainian War, twenty food multinational firms donated $53.5 billion on average to their stockholders between 2020 and 2021. An extract from the report reads, “this is the new colonialism. Africa’s governments have allowed the ultra-rich of the US and Europe to retain too much power over Africans and our food system. They constructed a system that would be vulnerable to shocks like the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.” The study shows that one of the main causes of speculation and rising food costs is the absence of precise information from food firms regarding the food system. Four American and European businesses, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill, Bunge, and Dreyfus, control between 70% and 90%of the world’s grain trade, although they are not required to reveal any information about the international markets, including their grain holdings. Due to a lack of transparent information from food firms regarding the food system, food prices in Kenya soared by more than 650% from 2008 to 2022.



GREENPEACE