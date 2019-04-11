GreenPark Properties Affordable Bespoke Housing In Ghana

GreenPark Properties, an Accra-based Real Estate Development and Property Management Company, is set to host a cocktail reception to launch the groundbreaking of Preston Place, a mixed residential development nestled in Adjiringanor-East Legon into its network of affordable bespoke housing units. The launch which will be held on 18th April at5:00pm at Cahaya Lounge to provide an opportunity for interested buyers to meet the architects and contractors, preview the plans and visit the nearby site for the eclectic mix of stylish apartments and world-class designs that GreenPark Properties are known for.

Starting at $77,000 and ideally located on a quiet street in the budding community of Adjiringanor, East Legon, Preston Place is sited on a well-demarcated 0.70-acre land and comprises of 12 luxury 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and 9 bespoke 3 & 4 bedroom townhouses from 55,000 Square Meters to 209,000 Square Meters. All housing units come with spacious living & dining space, bedrooms with airy terraces, fully fitted kitchens, bespoke wardrobes, and split air-conditioning units in all rooms.

“Preston Place represents the commitment and high standards that GreenPark has etched on Ghana’s real estate market, to constantly deliver high quality and affordable housing. Our in-depth understanding of the needs of the market impact the choice of location and amenities that come as standard to provide an ultra-luxe experience for all our residents,” shares Michelle Hughton, Marketing Director at GreenPark Properties.

Preston Place embraces an idyllic setting boasting of an impressive array of modern and luxurious amenities that include spacious veranda decks that inspire outdoor living, guard-gated entry, leisure facilities to ensure a quiet and stress-free living, a gym which overlooks a magnificent pool with a barbecue nook, commercials units earmarked for a coffee shop and spa to meet the demands of today’s cosmopolitan professional.



“This new property development is ideal for those who view comfort and security as a topmost priority either as a primary residence or an investment. As an investment, Preston Place provides a 10%-12% rental yield and a property appreciation of 7%-10% annually. The properties are expected to have a staggering 5 year ROI of 17-26% making us one of the real estate developers in Ghana with the highest annual rental yield and most flexible terms in the country” adds Hughton.

During the groundbreaking reception, GreenPark’s management team will be on hand to discuss the vision for Preston Place and bespoke design and financing options during an evening of networking and cocktails.