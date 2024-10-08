Green Industrial Revolution Offers Youth Entrepreneurship And Employment Opportunities

By Didi Onwu, Managing Editor at the Anzisha Prize

Climate change is wreaking havoc on livelihoods globally, particularly in Africa, where it also significantly affects youth employment. Climate-induced challenges such as floods, extreme droughts and extreme weather conditions directly affects the function of industries which in turn affects jobs. Africa is known to have the youngest population in the world, and its youth represent a substantial portion of the continent’s unemployment. The International Labour Organisation reports that over one in four young Africans, approximately 72 million, are not engaged in employment, education, or training.

While the continent generates only 3 million jobs annually, 12 million youths enter the job market annually. The challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, and increasing populations adds to the crisis of unemployment. For example, unemployment in South Africa is the highest in the world at 33,5% with youth unemployment at a staggering 60,8% (Statistics South Africa).

Africa’s burgeoning green economy offers a unique solution to this challenge. It is a promising avenue for young entrepreneurs to create jobs for themselves – confronting the chronic joblessness crisis – and address pressing environmental challenges. With a youthful population, the continent has a unique opportunity to leverage its entrepreneurial spirit to drive sustainable development.

There are already notable young entrepreneurs at the forefront of innovative solutions that can both save the planet and create employment opportunities. Their agility, creativity, and deep understanding of local contexts make them well-suited to develop and scale green businesses.

Examples of successful youth-led green enterprises abound across Africa. Constant Ayihounoun from Benin founded AfricaBio, an organization that advocates for biotechnology to address climate and environmental impacts. Yaye Souadou Fall from Senegal established E-Cover, a company repurposing waste tires into valuable products. These are just a few examples of the many young entrepreneurs who are making a significant contribution to the green economy.

To foster the growth of youth-led green businesses, governments and organisations must provide the necessary support. This includes access to funding, training, mentorship, and market opportunities. By investing in young entrepreneurs, Africa can create a sustainable economic future while addressing its environmental challenges.

How do we do this? Key strategies to support youth entrepreneurs in the green economy can include:

Providing access to funding: Financial support is essential for young entrepreneurs to start and scale their businesses. This can include grants, loans, and equity investments.

Offering training and mentorship: Young entrepreneurs can benefit from training programs that equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the green economy. Mentorship and coaching programs can also provide guidance and support.

Creating market opportunities: Governments and organisations can help to create a conducive environment for green businesses by developing regulations, standards, and incentives.

By implementing these strategies, Africa can unleash the full potential of its young entrepreneurs and build a more sustainable and prosperous future. These strategies should help alleviate the challenge, bearing the fundamental issues attributable to the crisis of youth unemployment as informed by myriads of studies.

A recent study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), in collaboration with Shortlist and FSD Africa, suggests that Africa’s green industry could generate 3.3 million new and direct jobs. The ‘Forecasting Green Jobs in Africa’ report highlights that a substantial number of these jobs will emerge in the renewable energy sector, especially within the solar industry. The study shows that the DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa will collectively contribute to over a fifth (22%) of new job opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, e-mobility, agriculture, construction, and manufacturing. Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa are projected to have the highest potential for job creation, at 16%, due to their population size, GDP, and industry maturity.

Most African countries are alive to this potential. South Africa for example recognises that using the Green Economy can ensure the inclusion of more young people in the mainstream economy for a sustainable development. The South African government is exploring numerous opportunities for young people in energy generation, emissions and pollution mitigation, energy and resource efficiency, and natural resources management.

Zambia has initiated a Green Jobs programme which aims to foster sustainable businesses in the growing green housing market. At the centre of this programme is the need to influencing attitudes, practices, and behaviours to cultivate the benefits of green buildings and its potential to create job. Tanzania is prioritising SMMEs through its business development training within the green construction and waste management through the Start-and-Improve-Your-Business programme.

Another example of a notable initiative is the Habitat for Humanity in Kenya which aims to ‘green the construction sector’ in that country. The initiative aims to create jobs for the youth and women in the sector. The Kenyan government has partnered with local green technology companies to work with local TVET institutions and the industry to set up certification standards for the development of green skills in the construction industry.

While it is a general perception that the youth may lack experience in this sector, it should be understood too that they are well-placed to contribute to the green economy, which demands new skills, competencies, and mindsets. The 2013 Pan African Youth Strategy on Learning for Sustainability called for the empowerment of youth and their significant contribution to green economies and sustainable development across the continent.

To fully harness the potential of the green economy for youth employment, Africa must bolster initiatives such as these, equipping youth-owned enterprises with the necessary skills and resources. This must be a continent-wide initiative because the challenges of youth unemployment and climate change affect all of us. Doing so will contribute significantly to both climate change mitigation and the reduction of youth unemployment on the continent.