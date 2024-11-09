Skip to content

Google Once Committed $1bn to a Series of Investments in Africa

Three years on, the tech giant remains bullish on Africa and is advocating for increased long-term investments in the continent’s digital economy. It argues that the increased adoption of digital technology in Africa presents one of the greatest opportunities for the continent’s economic transformation. According to a recent study commissioned by Google and conducted by consultancy Public First, every dollar invested in digital technology in Africa will yield over two dollars for the region’s economy by 2030. This, Google says, highlights the massive multiplier effect of investments in Africa’s digital economy.

AFRICAN BUSINESS

