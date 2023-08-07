Goal Oriented      

Football and fashion? Thanks to South African fashion designer, Thebe Magugu, one of the country’s favorite football teams is seriously styling. Through a collaboration with Adidas, Magugu has created new, fashion-forward uniforms for the Orlando Pirates. The range for the Johannesburg-based club consists of two designs: a ‘home’ jersey in black, and an ‘away’ jersey in pistachio green. Both feature the legendary Orlando Pirates skull-and-crossbones logo reimagined in a captivating maze pattern. The jerseys are rounded off with a Thebe Magugu back-neck sign-off and a unique raised crest. Crafted from 100% recycled materials, the jerseys – which are paired with matching shorts and socks – keep athletes cool and dry with cutting-edge innovations including Adidas Aeroready breathable fabric and ClimaLite lightweight fabric that wicks away sweat.

DESIGN INDABA