Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River

The Nile, which runs from Uganda to Egypt, is critical to the survival of millions of Africans.However, a combination of climate change and human overuse is drying up the river, worsening conditions for farmers who are concerned about low harvests and power outages.The Nile basin spans 11 countries, including Tanzania, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Egypt, where hundreds of heads of state are gathering for the COP27 climate conference, which begins on Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh.

However, global warming and human overuse are putting a strain on the world’s second-longest river. The flow of the Nile has decreased from 3,000 cubic metres per second to 2,830 in the last 50 years.According to UN forecasts, a lack of rainfall and increased droughts in East Africa will cause river flow to drop by 70% by 2100. The world body predicts a loss of 75% of available water per local resident.

France24