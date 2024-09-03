Global Service Providers to Discuss Technology, Advanced Operational Support at Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2024

Angola has experienced a 16% surge in drilling (http://apo-opa.co/4cSaXwb) activity in 2024, with 43 wells set to be spud this year. Ongoing exploration efforts align with national goals to maintain production above one million barrels per day beyond 2027 and create a wave of opportunities for service providers active across the entire oil and gas value chain.

During the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference (https://AngolaOilAndGas.com/)– taking place October 2-3 in Luanda – Angola’s service providers will discuss upcoming contract opportunities and how the country’s amended Local Content Policy has improved market access. Representing both international and local providers, speakers will delve into innovative technology, methods of raising capital and how advancements in drilling, geosciences and data management support operations.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Amid growing opportunities for both global and local service providers, the Association of Service Providers of the Angolan Oil and Gas Industry (AECIPA) (http://apo-opa.co/4cWeDge) – a partner of AOG 2024 – promotes, encourages and supports professional initiatives of service companies in the country. The association aims to expand opportunities for companies across the market, and during AOG 2024, AECIPA President Braúlio de Brito will drive discussions around strategies for enhancing the participation of local players in the sector.

Angolan-based service providers have established a robust presence in the country’s hydrocarbon market, exemplified by companies like Kaeso Energy Services. With over 60 years of experience, Kaeso Energy Services has become a market leader, notably as the sole provider of Well Bore Clean out Services to major operators as of January 2024. Jorge de Morais, General Manager of Kaeso Energy Services, will share his insights at AOG 2024, offering a unique perspective on the industry.

Additionally, Angolan consulting and procurement company Brimont operates three logistics facilities in the country and recorded upwads of 300,000 liters of chemical deliveries in January 2024. The company, who is a gold sponsor of this year’s conference, also secured a contract for the procurement of specialty chemicals for Sonangol’s operated blocks in 2021. Brimont’s CEO Francisco Monteiro will speak during the AOG 2024 conference about these services and future opportunities in the downstream market.

Angolan bunkering firm FAMAR – a silver sponsor of AOG – is also expanding its presence across the market, aiming to position the country as a bunkering hub. The company is expanding its ship fleet while modernizing port infrastructure in Angola. These measures aim to support existing and upcoming concessions in the country. FAMAR Managing Partner Mauro Carvalho will unpack this expansion strategy during AOG 2024.

Meanwhile, waste management company Angola Environmental Services (AES) (http://apo-opa.co/3Z6gz2n) – a silver sponsor of this year’s AOG event – is strategically positioned to support upcoming concessions given the company’s waste management services at the SONILS Logistics Base in Luanda and the Kwanda Base in Soyo. The company’s offering includes thermal desorption, incineration, landfill services and more. At AOG 2024, AES General Manager Matuzalem Sukete will share insight into these services.

In addition to Angolan players, global service providers continue to support exploration efforts as well as the development of projects across the entire value chain. Marine geoscience and technology business Shearwater, for example, has provided various 4D monitor surveys for companies to the likes of TotalEnergies in Angola. Acquired datasets have supported exploration endeavors while enhancing the understanding of Angola’s offshore oil and gas plays. In 2023, Shearwater (https://apo-opa.co/3Zb1Hjw) also renewed its partnership with Angolan institution Agostinho Neto University to provide hands-on seismic project training. Shearwater’s Global Contracts and Sales Manager Martin Prout has joined the AOG 2024 conference to share insight into these initiatives.

Meanwhile, energy corporation Siemens Energy leverages its innovative technology to support projects in the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors. The company aims to advance the decarbonization of the Angolan oil and gas industry. Alexandra Africano, Business Strategy and Sustainability Partner at Siemens Energy will speak on opportunities for decarbonizing operations in Angola during AOG 2024.

For more information about the AOG 2024 program, visit https://apo-opa.co/3ySE9VX.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.