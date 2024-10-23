Global Rise of Populism Fueling Growth of Authoritarianism Across Africa

The rise of global populism and “strongmen” leaders is fueling an upswing of authoritarianism across Africa, according to Mo Ibrahim’s latest Ibrahim Index of African Governance. The report, launched today, revealed that 78% of Africans live in countries where security and democracy have worsened between 2014 and 2023. The report also highlighted that more than half of Africa’s population is experiencing declining governance, with 11 nations, including Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and parts of the Sahel, showing decade-long deteriorations. Despite progress in areas like women’s equality and infrastructure, dissatisfaction with governance is rising, leading to concerns of increasing social unrest. Seychelles, Morocco, and Benin were cited as examples of rapid governance improvements, but public confidence remains low due to unmet expectations and heightened global awareness.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

