The 2nd edition of the Angolan Mining Conference & Exhibition (AMC) will take place from 22-23 November 2023 in Luanda, Republic of Angola. The event is organised by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum in association with AME Trade Ltd. The inaugural edition of the event in 2019 was opened by His Excellency Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, President of The Republic of Angola. The event was held under the theme “Enhancing the National Mining Sector Potential through Investment and Diversification” and saw the participation of 600 participants, 80 speakers, and more than 350 delegates from 25 countries, including Government officials, industry stakeholders and key decision makers in the mining industry.

The main theme of AMC 2023 will be “Developing Angola’s mineral resource potential to supply critical minerals for a global clean energy transition” The country has a diverse portfolio of mineral resources and is ideally positioned to benefit from the production of critical minerals. In the next half decade, Angola is planning to start the production of neodymium and praseodymium, which are used in the manufacturing of batteries for electric cars, as well as copper and niobium. Angola possesses 36 of the 51 most critical minerals in the world, including chromium, cobalt, graphite, lead, lithium, and nickel.

AMC 2023 is the ultimate international event for attracting foreign investment and promoting the vision of the Angolan Government in the mining sector and wider economy. The conference is a dedicated platform for Angola’s mining industry to attract exploration partners, promote projects across the mineral supply chain and present the government’s new investment priorities. It includes an insightful conference, workshops, a packed social programme and co-located trade event. Topics that will be discussed at this year’s event include:

∙ A New era in the Angolan mining sector: regulatory framework, vision & plans

∙ Angola opportunities for energy transition minerals

∙ Insights and updates from leading mining companies in Angola

∙ Women in mining advancing inclusion and diversity

∙ Mining sector value addition & mineral processing

∙ Partnerships & investments in mineral infrastructures

∙ Technological innovations to improve production.

∙ Sustainable financing & capital raising for mining projects

∙ Environment social and governance considerations

Previous clients at AMC include: Standard Bank, BAUER Angola LDA, Aggreko, Movicortes Angola, Lda, LUCAPA, MINBOS RESOURCES LTD, PENSANA METALS, SODIAM, Fátima Freitas & Associados , Ernst and Young, CATOCA LDA, Endiama, UTE IGME, LNEG, Maxam and Vieira de Almeida

