Global Gaming Giants are Increasingly Looking to Africa for Growth

The world’s youngest population, rapidly expanding internet connectivity, and increasingly widespread smartphone access are among factors driving growth of Africa’s games market. Gaming startups on the continent are attracting more funding and firms such as Disney, Electronic Arts (EA) and Riot Games are partnering with African gaming studios. The African gaming sector’s annual revenue is expected to cross $1 billion for the first time this year, up from $862.1 million in 2022. The Middle East and Africa games market is projected to record the highest growth among all regions this year, at 8.9%, according to new report by games market data provider Newzoo. By comparison, the North American market is expected to grow by just 0.6%.

SEMAFOR