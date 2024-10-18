African Voices on Digital Public Infrastructure

A video compilation featuring diverse perspectives from participants at the Global DPI Summit that took place in Cairo, Egypt. In this engaging montage, attendees share the one word they believe best captures the essence of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in Africa today. The video highlights the enthusiasm, optimism, and unique insights of leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the continent, offering a powerful snapshot of Africa’s evolving digital landscape. From “innovation” to “inclusion” and beyond, these voices paint a vivid picture of the future of DPI in Africa.