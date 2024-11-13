Global Citizen Appoints Managing Director For Africa Programs

Today, Global Citizen, the world’s leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty, has announced the appointment of lfeoma Chuks-Adizue to the newly created role of Managing Director, Africa. Her responsibilities will also focus on Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience which is a long-term, large-scale eﬀort to pioneer a ﬁrst-of-its-kind international music touring circuit across Africa, driving economic investment, job creation and supporting entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country.

Based out of Global Citizen’s oﬃce in Lagos, Nigeria, Ifeoma will spearhead the organization’s activities in Africa, driving the implementation of Global Citizen’s strategy across the continent, including the return of Move Afrika in the new year. As part of her responsibilities, Ifeoma will directly oversee key partnerships that will span business development, marketing, broadcast and event production, as well as Global Citizen’s Africa-based teams and operations across the continent.

In this newly created position, Ifeoma will work closely with Global Citizen’s executive leadership in New York City, playing an instrumental role in building relationships with private sector partners and within the philanthropic community.

“Ifeoma’s extensive leadership experience, together with her passion for advocating for women and girls across Africa, perfectly aligns with Global Citizen’s mission,” said Liza Henshaw, Global Citizen’s President. “Her vast networks of relationships across various sectors will be instrumental in advancing our work across the African continent for years to come.”

The inaugural Move Afrika event, Move Afrika: Rwanda, was held in Kigali in December 2023, headlined by Grammy Award, Pulitzer Prize winning artist Kendrick Lamar, created by Global Citizen and pgLang, alongside the Rwanda Development Board. The event signalled the launch of an annual, multi-country tour, changing the face of live entertainment in Africa and investing in local economies, skill training and youth entrepreneurship. The event employed more than 1000 Rwandans, and engaged 75 percent local crew and production staﬀ, with a speciﬁc focus on creating opportunities for skill development and international event training. Hailed by many as the most successful live music event ever staged in Rwanda, the show also featured performances by Zuchu, Bruce Melodie, DJ TOXXYK, Sherrie Silver, Ariel Wayz, Kivumbi King and Bruce The 1st.

Ifeoma brings to Global Citizen two decades of experience in brand management, sales, business development, and media across Africa. Most recently, she served as Executive Director Commercial at Chemical and Allied Products PLC (CAP PLC), where she led her team to more than triple the company’s business since 2021. Prior to that, Ifeoma held key leadership roles at Procter & Gamble Nigeria and Cadbury Nigeria, where she was instrumental in driving growth in both companies.

A passionate advocate for women and girls, Ifeoma is the author of two books, ‘The Uncommon Woman’ and ‘Made for MORE’, and the founder of online platform the Uncommon Woman Movement, which is aimed at supporting career women to achieve greater impact and fulﬁllment. She also serves as Non-Executive Director on the board of FINCA Microﬁnance Bank Nigeria, focusing on economic growth and ﬁnancial inclusion of the world’s most vulnerable people.

Ifeoma holds a degree in Economics from the University of Jos, Nigeria, and has received a number of accolades, including the Exceptional Leader of Excellence Award from the Global Women Economic Forum.