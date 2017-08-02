All The Glamorous Photos Of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde



















FOR GLAM AFRICA MAGAZINE’S CAREER ISSUE

Its been just over a week since the celebration of Omotola’s return to the big screen with the release of her latest movie, ‘Alter Ego’, which has since received stellar reviews. We are all still in excitement to see her back on the big screen, and these glam images for her Glam Africa magazine cover feature takes our excitement to a whole new level.

In this edition of Glam Africa, ‘Omosexy’ discusses her controversial role in ‘Alter Ego’, managing her family life while forging a career, and much more.

Glam Africa magazine is available in UK, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa across newsstands (including Shoprite, W H Smith, Checkers, Spar and more).

IMAGE CREDIT

Photo: Spotlightpi Photos & Imagery (@spotlightpi)

Styling: Moashy Styling (@moashystyling)

Hair Stylist: Ferdinand’s Hair (@ferdinandshair)

Hair: Good Hair Ltd (@goodhairltd)

MUA: Bare to Beauty (@bare2beauty)