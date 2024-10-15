GITEX GLOBAL 2024: Historic opening day marked by record international participation and capacity crowds at key events

Entire international tech ecosystem descended on Dubai to mark the start of GITEX GLOBAL 2024 (www.GITEX.com) – the world’s largest and best-rated tech event

International audiences enjoyed a memorable first day at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 (http://apo-opa.co/4h8HyRu) on Monday as the world’s largest and best-rated tech event kicked off in sensational fashion – setting the stage for an unforgettable week of breakthrough tech showcases.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 14-18 October, GITEX GLOBAL presents a record-breaking edition in its 44th year. It welcomes over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, 1,200 investors alongside governments from more than 180 countries – the highest-ever international participation at GITEX GLOBAL – comprising enterprises, experts, investors, startups, academia, researchers, and the entire global tech ecosystem.

Eagerly awaited exhibitions and events take centre stage

Across a capacity-crowd venue, international audiences became acquainted with a wide variety of incredible innovations on Day 1 of GITEX GLOBAL 2024. UAE technology group G42 presented its Intelligence Grid immersive experience, enabling visitors to discover how AI can power every aspect of future life as a ‘super utility’. Lenovo showcased its new range of hardware and cloud solution equipped with transformative AI capabilities of the future, while e& showcased some the world’s most mindblowing protypes in all of tech. One of the highlights was the XPeng AeroHT eVTOL Flying Car – enabling audiences to discover how such innovations represent a historic opportunity to revolutionise aviation and personal transportation.

With five incredible themes across five unmissable days this year, “Tech Investment Day” was first up with World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit (http://apo-opa.co/4dLQ9qC) amongst the many shows that drew huge crowds and received widespread audience acclaim.

In a special briefing, His Excellency (H.E.) Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member&UAE Minister of Economy, addressed attendees during ‘Rise of the New Economy: AI&Emerging Industries’. This session delved into the UAE’s strategic initiatives fostering innovation, enhancing competitiveness, and positioning the country as a global leader in the new economy.

With the UAE’s non-oil sector accounting for 74% of national gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, H.E. Al Marri reaffirmed the Ministry of Economy’s ambitious plans for the years ahead, insisting: “We are in the business of breaking records. We’ve already achieved a non-oil sector that accounts for 74% of GDP – this record has never happened before in our country’s history. The UAE’s environment and ecosystem attracts people from around the globe – and the target now is to reach 80% by 2030 and become an R&D hub for the world.”

With several leadership sessions held throughout the Monday schedule, H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President&Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), shared key insights and perspectives during ‘AI Leadership: Steering Societal Transformation’. AI socio-economic implications were discussed alongside global AI leadership, models, governance, and regulation.

Elsewhere on a historic opening day to celebrate GITEX GLOBAL’s record-extending 44th edition, new industry-defining programmes were also launched – including GITEX Editions, an exclusive platform for late-stage advanced tech companies and a premier hub for unicorns, soonicorns and rhinos.

GITEX Editions connects 59 top global unicorns and was attended by H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy&Remote Work Applications, also addressed attendees between another applauded leadership session – ‘The UAE As The Sandbox For Pragmatic Ai Regulation And Policy Development’.

The year’s most impactful discussions surrounding AI’s future in society and industry were also attending by high numbers of visitors. While discussing the most transformative AI case studies across government, enterprise, and startups, the need to balance AI’s potential with creativity and human intuition was examined in various sessions, including ‘Regulating Tech: The Intersection of Tech, Crime and Law’.

Didier Jacobs, Head of ICT&Chief AI Officer at Europol, stressed that heightened collaboration and cooperation are needed to overcome challenges and solve international crime, adding: “Cybercrime knows no borders. There are many technologies that can be misused for hacking, extortion, sabotage, illegal transactions, and so on. What’s needed are solutions – a blend of increased human collaboration and technology deployment is essential.”

As this week marks the largest-ever European participation at GITEX GLOBAL with 38 European countries exhibiting alongside 1,000-plus SMEs and 450-plus startups, the European Innovation Council pavilion was officially launched to commemorate the milestone.

With debuting exhibitors from countries including Austria, Portugal, Latvia, Serbia, Bosnia&Herzegovina, and Switzerland in attendance, Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC, the organiser of GITEX GLOBAL, opened the brand-new site. This casts a unique spotlight on Europe’s AI, tech, and innovation advancements alongside the cross-continental collaboration efforts currently taking shape across the continent.

What next at GITEX GLOBAL 2024?

GITEX GLOBAL 2024 continues Tuesday as “Super AI Tuesday” showcases how AI is transforming business strategies, revolutionising industries, and creating new growth opportunities across the globe. Up until Friday (October 18), attendees can also explore the latest tech sector services and solutions being rolled out across Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

GITEX GLOBAL is seamlessly connecting with world’s largest network of tech events with its stellar list including GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, GITEX AFRICA Morocco, and GITEX NIGERIA. These events are fostering collaboration and driving innovation to shape the tech landscape of tomorrow.

More information on GITEX GLOBAL and to purchase passes, please visit www.GITEX.com

