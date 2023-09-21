Ghana’s Youth Robotics Team Prepare to Compete in Singapore

Ghana’s youth robotics team prepares to compete in Singapore, October 7-10th, 2023, at FIRST Global, an annual Olympic-style international robotics competition that brings together youth from all around the world to share their passion for STEM. The competition will be held at the Singapore EXPO and will highlight the role of hydrogen in sustainable energy and the reduced carbon future.

This year the Ghanaian team is composed of 5 students from the Achimota Senior High School located in Accra, Ghana who have been mentored by STEMbees, a pioneering organization promoting STEM education among African women.

“Over the past few months, these students have demonstrated exceptional skills and talent in robotics, displaying their ability to solve complex challenges and work cohesively as a team. By participating in this international event, they will have the opportunity to compete with talented teams from across the globe and foster cross-cultural exchange,” shares Lady Omega Hammond, a tech entrepreneur and co-founder of STEMbees.

In 2017, Team Ghana was the only all-female team from Africa at the FIRST Global competition held in Washington, D.C., USA and ranked 66 out of 163 teams from 157 nations. This year Ghana will join thousands of students from over 190 countries in the challenge entitled “Hydrogen Horizons,” focusing on the importance of renewable energy and showcasing their creativity and problem-solving skills as they build robots to navigate through the Hydrogen Horizons game. The teams are composed of high school students who represent their respective countries and work together to design, build, and program robots to complete specific tasks that are related to the theme of the competition.

“Over the past few years, participants of Team Ghana were unfortunately unable to obtain visas to travel to the FIRST Global competitions in Geneva and Mexico City. We are thrilled that Singapore does not have the same restrictions for Ghanaians which will allow our team to travel and compete once adequate funds have been raised. We are calling on community support for the team in covering various expenses, including travel, accommodation, competition registration fees, and equipment needed to make this trip a reality for the team to represent Ghana,” adds Hammond.

STEMbees is leading a fundraising campaign for financial assistance and support from companies and individuals who share a passion for innovation, education, and empowering young women in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to raise approximately $30,000 needed for the trip which include flights and accommodations for the team and two mentors/coaches.

Supporters and Corporate Sponsors will enjoy prominent visibility and acknowledgment on STEMbees’ website, social media platforms, event collateral, and press releases, increasing brand exposure to a diverse audience that appreciates the mission of STEMbees.

“We firmly believe that through collaborative efforts, we can create a lasting impact on the lives of these talented young people and pave the way for a more inclusive STEM community in Africa. Your support, whether through funding, mentorship, or resources, will make a significant difference in our team’s success,” says Hammond who, along with two other female tech students, founded STEMBees in December 2013 during a computer software training program at MEST Africa.

To support Team Ghana’s Robotics Team on their quest to compete at the FIRST Global Competition in Singapore, make a contribution at https://paystack.com/pay/ stembees. For more information, visit, www.stembees.org