Skip to content

Ghana’s Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Named Commonwealth Secretary General

Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Commonwealth at the just concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. Botchwey, a former Ghanaian MP, has also had leadership roles within ECOWAS and the UN Security Council. She is an advocate for reparations for slavery and colonialism. However, she believes reparatory justice isn’t only about financial payments, stating that it can also take the form of debt relief and support for tackling climate change. Despite the UK government’s resistance, calls have risen for the UK to pay reparations for its part in the transatlantic slave trade and colonialism. Botchwey aims to strengthen the Commonwealth’s position on reparations, climate support, and potential free trade agreements.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.