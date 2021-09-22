Revered Ghanaian broadcaster Natalie Fort has been nominated for this year’s Most Influential People of African Descent, this will be championed by the Most Influential 100 Recognition Week.
This follows the opening of the United Nations 76th general Assembly on October 1 to 4.
Ms. Fort will join ninety-nine other outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent around the world who would be recognized for their positive contributions to the world.
MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice, and development of Africa, its people on the continent, and across its Diaspora.
This is in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nations General Assembly resolution 68/237 and to be observed from 2015 to 2024.
Ms. Fort’s latest achievement comes barely two months after she was appointed as the Country Chair for the G100 Media Arts and Communication (G-MAC).
Last month, she also chalked a collaboration with the World Sustainability Organisation, managing the Friend of the Earth and Friend of the Sea programs for promotion and certification of sustainable products and services, to promote awareness of sustainability.
The theme of this year’s MIPAD event is ‘Apifying Global Black Narratives; A Global African Family Reunion’.
It will be streamed live via zoom to a global audience, from the UN headquarters, and will have live viewing centers in Dubai, Lagos, Sao Paulo, and London.
About Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort is a multiple award-winning Broadcast Journalist, News Anchor, and Television Host based in Ghana, West Africa.
She serves as Patron of the Ghana Philanthropy Forum, a Board Member supporting Grant & Partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (Ghana), and Advisory Board Member of the World Sustainability Organisation.
Beginning her career in Broadcasting with TV3 Network of the Media General Group, Natalie quickly grew to become the network’s youngest and most sought-after news anchor, presenting its prime-time bulletin – News 360 every weekday.
Natalie’s success in media begun in her work anchoring the weekday news, reinstating the International Desk for the broadcast of headline global political issues, and hosting the ‘Women’s Take’ program on 3FM (92.7) which sought to explore the impact of women on Governance in Ghana.
This contributed to her participation in a team of lead presenters, covering Ghana’s 2016 general elections under the network’s Election Command Centre. Natalie further furnished the network with a number of leading resource persons and experts in U.S. domestic politics, law, and foreign policy for its coverage of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections.
Her professionalism and excellence in media, combined with her dedication to the arts, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, has made her a celebrated household name across the country. Highlighted in her receipt of the Excellent Personality Merit Award (2017), the Gold Star Order of Excellence & Distinctive Service to Humanity Medal (2019), Emerging Television Personality of the Year Award (2019), Most Outstanding Female Media Personality of the Year (2020), and member of the Ghana Feminine Hall of Fame (2018).
Currently, Natalie Fort works as Senior Broadcast Journalist and host of the Natalie Fort Show with GHOne Television – a subsidiary of Africa’s fastest-growing media group, EIB Network. She continues to extend her footprint in Media through her work in Media Relations, contributing her intellect and creative ideation as Media Consultant for leading firms, projects, and personalities.
Natalie Fort is ultimately passionate about empowering young women to become industry leaders in the media sector. She offers coaching to young African women through the Natalie Fort Coaching & Mentorship Program. She is also the Founder of the Fort Group, a diversified lifestyle, business facilitation, media and humanitarian organization which today consists of the Fort Finishing School, Fort Art Gallery, Fort Media Consultancy, and the Fort Foundation. The firm seeks to grow into one of the most sought-after lifestyle and media firms in Ghana, West Africa.
Natalie is an MBA candidate in Media Leadership with the University of Cumbria (UK) and Robert Kennedy College (Switzerland); and alumni of Ghana International School, Merton International School, the Accra Film School, and the Royal Academy of Music (UK).
About MIPAD
Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, focusing on the 1st pillar of the decade; RECOGNITION.
MIPAD publishes unique global 100 lists that identify high achievers of African descent worldwide, pairing those based across the Diaspora with their counterparts inside Africa, across various verticals, and will be released annually until 2024.
