dEX Artmosphere, Ghana’s leading creative gathering will host the 5th edition of its annual design conference on Saturday, 8th October, 2022 to bring together graphic designers, animators, brand strategists, photographers, videographers and advertising creatives.

With well crafted curations of keynote presentations and panel discussions, this year seeks to address 1500+ creatives to help tap into the cultural essence of Africa to find inspiration and help bring their best ideas to life.

“Every year gets exciting with a new educational and creative approach to creative evangelism. This year becomes another exciting one for us and the creative community as it will be the first time in two years that we will physically connect, discover and exchange ideas for a resilient creative community for our 5th design event. We look forward to welcome our creative community to this inspiring and immersive experience”, said Daniel Ampofo, President and Co-founder of dEX Ghana.

The event shares its dynamic roster of industry professionals and creative thought-leaders who will expand on the African Culture’s influence on design centered on subject matters of gender, education, industrial application and more. Find more information on the full list of speakers on https://dexartmosphere.org/speakers/

The 5th edition of dEX Artmosphere comes off on Saturday, 8th October, 2022 at 11am, at the Cedi Conference Center, University of Ghana.

Register or find more information on www.dexartmosphere.org