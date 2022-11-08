Ghanaians Protest as Inflation Worsens

In Ghana, consumer inflation reached 37 percent in September, while the cedi currency has lost more than 40 percent of its value this year.Hundreds of protesters marched through Ghana’s capital, Accra, calling for President Nana Akufo-resignation Addo’s amid an economic crisis that has seen fuel and food prices reach record highs.On Saturday, a crowd of over 1,000 people filed past police in riot gear, waving placards and chanting “Akufo-Addo must go.”

The red-clad crowd also chanted “IMF no,” referring to the government’s ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund for billions of dollars to prop up the economy.

Aljazeera